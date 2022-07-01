Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

