Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $57.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

