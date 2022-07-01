Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Baidu by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $205.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

