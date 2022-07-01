Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
LDP stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
