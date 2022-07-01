Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

LDP stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.