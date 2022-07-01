Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

LDP stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.