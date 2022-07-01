Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

