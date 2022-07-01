Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,188,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,564,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -14.28%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crexendo (CXDO)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.