Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,188,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,564,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Get Crexendo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -14.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.