Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 73,997 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

