Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $182,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after purchasing an additional 357,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 181,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

