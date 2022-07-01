Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $168.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

