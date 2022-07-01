Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $693,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE:STT opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

