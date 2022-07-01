Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Trimmed by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after acquiring an additional 404,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

