Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.