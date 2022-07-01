Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dover by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after buying an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

