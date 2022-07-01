Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.75. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

