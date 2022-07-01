Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.