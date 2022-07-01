Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,372 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

