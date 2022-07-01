Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSE HPF opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

