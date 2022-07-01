Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,621 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 1,985.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,806,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,981,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDV opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $92.83 and a 1 year high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

