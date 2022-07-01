Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

