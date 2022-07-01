Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,284 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

PNOV stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

