Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 795,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.91 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

