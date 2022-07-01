Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

