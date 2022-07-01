Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,079 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.