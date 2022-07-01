Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

