Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,851 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

