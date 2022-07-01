Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

