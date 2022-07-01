Amarillo National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.65 and its 200-day moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

