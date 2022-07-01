Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 924,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

