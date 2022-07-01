Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,150 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,196,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,884,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.