Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $19,412,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,870 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $7,704,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 294,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225,336 shares during the period.

PJAN stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

