Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.