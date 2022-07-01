Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.65 and a 200 day moving average of $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

