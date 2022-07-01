Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

