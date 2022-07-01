Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 661.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 180,405 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.