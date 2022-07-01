Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,593 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

