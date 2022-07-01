iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 400,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $148.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.54.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

