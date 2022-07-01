Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 583,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period.

Shares of FTF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

