Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Installed Building Products worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

IBP stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

