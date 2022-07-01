Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

