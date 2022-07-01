Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,333,602 shares.The stock last traded at $57.41 and had previously closed at $58.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

