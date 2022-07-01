Traders Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

