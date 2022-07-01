Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $259.50 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.78 and a 200 day moving average of $369.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,295. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

