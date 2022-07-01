RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.38.

RH opened at $212.26 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

