General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.45.

General Mills stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

