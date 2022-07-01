Robert W. Baird Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.38.

Shares of RH opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.54.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

