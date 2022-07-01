Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

