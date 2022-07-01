Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.66 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Alteryx worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

NYSE:AYX opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

