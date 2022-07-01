Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $30.42 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

