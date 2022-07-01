Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Spire worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

