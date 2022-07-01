Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $167.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

